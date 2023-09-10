Rev Wengam pays courtesy call on the Vice Chancellor of KNUST

Regional News of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Executive Presbytery of Assemblies of God, Ghana led by the General Superintendent, Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam has paid a courtesy call on the Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Professor Akosua Dickson in Kumasi.



They discussed the need for secular educational institutions and the church to collaborate to give quality moral education to students. This was against the backdrop that most of the youth including students have lost their moral compass and this impacts negatively on the national psyche.



Rev. Dr. Wengam congratulated Professor Dickson on her elevation as the first female Vice Chancellor of KNUST. Rev. Dr. Wengam also thanked Prof. Dickson for the support the University gives the Assemblies of God Campus Ministry (AGCM), KNUST Chapter.



The Executive Presbytery members on the delegation were: Rev. Dr. Godwin Tito Agyei, Assistant Gen Supt, Rev George Ampofo, Regional Superintendent of Ashanti North, Rev Kofi Bempah, Regional Superintendent of Ashanti West and Rev Emmanuel Gyasi, Regional Superintendent of Ashanti East.



Also present were the Pro Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Prof Ellis Owusu Dabo, Finance Director, Nimo Baffuor, Rev Prof Philip Antwi Agyei, lecturer and Campus Pastor of AGCM, KNUST Chapter and AGCM National Director, Pastor Cromwell Awadey.



Rev Dr. Wengam and his wife, Lady Mrs. Monica Wengam who also doubles as National President of the Ministers Wives Association also paid an Apostolic visit to the Central Region B of Assemblies of God, Ghana.



The visit marked the first anniversary of Rev. Dr. Wengam’s tenure as leader of the church.



He led a three-hour, non-stop prayer session with pastors and their spouses, retired ministers, and their spouses, as well as widows of pastors.



The General Superintendent particularly prayed for people with special needs, churches that require lands to build, and resources to complete church buildings and other projects.



Rev Wengam crowned the prayer session with a powerful sermon on “How to Stay Pure by not Sharing in the Sins of Others".



Lady Mrs. Monica Wengam presented a piece of cloth and cash to each widow and retired pastors' wives.



She also gave a cash gift to each retired minister and clothes to every pastor's wife and lady pastor in attendance.



The Central Region "B" of Assemblies of God, Ghana led by the Regional Superintendent Rev Efinu Obiako presented plaques to the 1st couple of the Church in recognition of “their visionary and kind leadership style.”