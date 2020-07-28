Politics of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Retrieve Gender Minister's voters ID card - NDC tells EC

Cynthia Mamle Morrison, Minister Of Gender Children And Social Protection

The Agona West National Democratic Congress (NDC) has charged the Electoral Commission to immediately retrieve the voter ID card issued to the Member of Parliament for the area, Cynthia Mamle Morrison after her registration was successfully challenged.



On Monday, July 27, 2020, the MP for Agona West Constituency who doubles as the Minister for Gender and Social Protection appeared at the Ntiamoah Hotel Polling station in the Wawase/Amponsah/Nyamendam Electoral Area to register for her new Voters’ ID card.



According to the NDC, though the NDC believes it is the sole right of the MP to register as a voter, she should have done so in accordance with the law.



A statement signed by Abdul-Wahab Africa Zion, Agona West NDC Communications Officer said “as Member of Parliament who should know better, she registered in an electoral area she does not reside in and forcefully went away with her card after an attempt by the EC officials to retrieve the card from her proved futile, with the police officer on duty looking on.”



It added: “Foremost, the NDC demands the immediate retrieval of the Voter ID card from Madam Cynthia Morrison until after the hearing by the District Registration Review Committee (DRRC) slated for 8th August 2020.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.