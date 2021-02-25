Regional News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Retraction and apology to Prophet E.S.K. Wogbloexo Wovenu II

GhanaWeb's attention has been drawn to the use of a wrong picture for the story titled "Court restrains Rev. Wovenu from managing ARS’s finances" published on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.



Prophet E.S.K. Wogbloexo Wovenu II's picture was wrongfully used for this story. He is in no way related to this story.



We hereby retract and apologise to Prophet E.S.K. Wogbloexo Wovenu II. Any inconvenience caused to Prophet E.S.K. Wogbloexo Wovenu II is deeply regretted.