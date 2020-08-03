Diasporian News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Resumption of Church service greeted with excitement by New Covenant Assemblies of God

The much anticipated in-person church service by new covenant Assemblies of God is finally here.



Church service in Frankfurt Germany came to a halt for some time. It will be recalled that the outbreak of fast spreading of coronavirus COVID-19 compelled many to adhere to the WHO protocols for the German government and the health Department to contain the spread of the virus.



Wanting to flatten the curve, a ban on public and social gatherings was implemented this affected many social and religious activities in the country. as a law-abiding church in the city of Frankfurt the new covenant Assemblies of God church had to suspend its traditional in person church service for almost five months and the church had resorted to online church service for a while, ever since the ban on religious activities has been lifted by the city authorities since May 2020 , the church was not able to meet because they needed to relocate to their new auditorium at Enkheim a Suburb of Frankfurt. Today is the day The Lord has made to give a green light for members to meet as usual for a Congregational Church service on the 2nd of August 2020.



The excitement and joy expressed by the head pastor Rev. Isaac Offei other leading members of the church a couple of interviews from the congregants was that they could not hide their joy for resumption of church service one gentleman interviewed said it was good to be back for our traditional church service.



The African community is not used to the online service because of the coronavirus pandemic he continued by saying it Was glorious to see church members free from the virus.



Other members of our team had interaction and also expressed their sentiment to see a great number of people though the church did not have the full capacity yet, the number was encouraging and he thanked God for such love the members of the church have demonstrated by coming in their number.



The wife of the pastors of the church also reiterated that though the year did not start well for the church but they feel so excited to see the church back in their new auditorium and urge all members at home to come because the best protection is in the House of the Lord.



when asked whether the church is following all the directives of the coronavirus and social distancing protocols it was responded by the church members that they could see the leaders of the church had laid down a lot of measures to make sure all the social distance protocols including wearing of masks and other things are strictly observed.



The founder and head pastor of new covenant Assemblies of God church Frankfurt Germany could not hide his excitement to see the members once again, He said "the Bible says in all things we should give thanks to God even in the midst of coronavirus, he further said 2020 is the best year despite the difficulties faced by the church and the whole world that's within the past Six months at home the church has been strengthened and that the virus has come to serve as a wake to all believers.



He concluded that the church is not collapse as others are insinuating and entreated all members and unbelievers to come to church so that the Lord will fill the vacuum in their life life .





