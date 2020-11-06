General News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Respect the EC boss for once! – Lawyer blasts Haruna over ‘contempt of parliament’ threats

Private legal practitioner, Mr. Maurice Ampaw has descended heavily on Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu following his comments that the EC boss should be cited for contempt because of her failure to show up in parliament on November 5, 2020.

According to Mr. Ampaw, the EC is an autonomous body and as such should not be controlled by any institution.

“Haruna Iddrisu should give the EC some needed respect. The EC is an independent body and they operate without any control from any state institution. It is out of respect that the EC has to come to parliament to account to the people of Ghana,” He exclusively told GhanaWeb.

He added that, if Madam Jean Mensah has provided a reasonable excuse for failing to appear before the house, then she should be ‘given a break’.

“Before you cite somebody for contempt, you must demonstrate beyond a reasonable doubt that the person’s act of disobeying the orders of parliament is intentional and deliberate. If you invite the EC boss and she has a reasonable excuse for her failure to come to parliament, you dare not cite her for contempt of court,” he expressed.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission, (EC) has explained the reason why its leadership failed to be present in Parliament on Thursday, November 5 to present the roadmap of next month’s election to Members.

According to the Commission, the notice got to its office late, at a time some commissioners had traveled outside Accra.





