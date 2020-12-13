Politics of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Resource MPs or lose more seats - Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Businessman and maverick lawmaker for Assin Central Constituency Kennedy Agyapong has advised the New Patriotic Party(NPP) to resource its Members of Parliament(MPs).



According to him, this will help them meet the needs of their constituents and will save them the hassle of losing their seats in subsequent elections.



He observed that being a Parliamentarian is a stressful and money-consuming venture and there is, therefore, the need for the party to ensure that Parliamentarians are given contracts that will equip them for the work ahead.



“Going forward, there is the need for Members of Parliament to be resourced so that they can be able to keep the seats that they have now,” he said on Net2TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Mr. Kennedy Agyapong also disclosed that some Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives(MMDCEs) sponsored opposition members to beat NPP Parliamentarians.



The New Patriotic Party per the results provided by the Electoral Commission has lost several seats and currently has 137 of the seats in Parliament.



The NPP prior to the 2020 election had 169 Parliamentary seats to their credit with the opposition holding on to 106 of the remaining seats.



But this has changed as the NPP leads the NDC by just a single seat and analysts have said that this does not look good for the second term of the President.

