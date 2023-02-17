Resign now; you’re incompetent – NDC MP tells Ofori-Atta

General News of Friday, 17 February 2023

The MP for Asunafo South, Eric Opoku, has chastised Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta over the crumbling economy which has aggravated economic hardship in the country.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament after an address by Ofori-Atta on the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), the Minority Spokesperson on Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs accused the sector minister of destroying the economy.



He said the government did not have the means to pay for bonds in 2027 despite assuring that they will be honoured.



“What do you have in the pipeline to pay for the bonds in 2027?” he quizzed.



According to Eric Opoku, the Akufo-Addo government is piling debts for the next government which is likely to be his side— the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



From a ballooning public debt to unsustainable levels which resulted in debt default and running to IMF which the NPP demonised before assuming office, Eric Opoku urged the minister to resign immediately.



“The minister ought to have resigned long ago. He’s in office because of the relationship he has with the President,” Eric Opoku lamented. “The minister will never be forgiven for destroying the economy of the country.”



He said Ofori-Atta’s mess will not only affect Ghanaians now but children yet unborn.



“He should resign today,” Opoku said harshly.