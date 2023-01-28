Resign and allow for investigations into allegations against you – Bishop Ayensu Bosomtwe to Rev. Kusi Boateng

General News of Saturday, 28 January 2023

A member of the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral, Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng, has been advised by Bishop Ayensu Bomomtwe, a retired bishop of the Methodist church to resign and allow investigations into allegations of corruption and conflict of interest levelled against him.



Bishop Ayensu Bosomtwe (retired) says that Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng should voluntarily withdraw his services from the board in order to restore his reputation.



“Humans are having two components, the spirit and the body. The thing is humans differ from person to person. Because if this situation had to do with someone, maybe the person might have resigned. But for him, he won’t.



“It is not about a single individual who can develop the country. Everyone’s effort counts. So, Rev Kusi Boateng, if he wants his reputation and peace, he should just tell them to carry on with their investigations for him to sit aside. What is wrong with it? It has nothing to do with shame, for someone to sit aside and allow investigations to be carried out in allegations confronting the person,” he said on Happy FM.



His advice comes on the heels of some revelations made by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, accusing Reverend Kusi Boateng of engaging in a conflict of interest and being in possession of multiple identities.





He revealed in a Facebook post that a whopping GH¢2.6million was transferred from the National Cathedral Secretariat to JNS Talent Centre Limited owned by Rev. Kusi Boateng under his second name, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



He also alleged that the religious leader has been issued with a diplomatic passport which he finds very disturbing.



"I will want the Foreign Affairs Ministry to justify why Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng qualified for a diplomatic passport to begin with. Otherwise, everybody will be eligible to hold a diplomatic passport in this country," he said in an interview on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme..



"On 25th November 2021 the Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration granted Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng a diplomatic passport. The diplomatic passport which expires on 24th November 2026 rather carries the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and not Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng".



"There’s no indication it is for the use of a reverend minister. Its diplomatic passport number is DX006845," he added.



Contributing to Peace FM's panel discussion programme "Kokrokoo", Atik Mohammed insists that Rev. Kusi Boateng must step aside for investigations into these allegations.



"Something done for and in the name of God should be far away from, in fact, should be very distant from any form of reproach . . . In that spirit, he might as well resign or step aside pending the conclusion of this matter at CHRAJ," he asserted.



He also directed a message to those who throw diatribes at people who are raising serious concerns about the Cathedral.



He said; "Some people are making it look like when you raise these concerns, it's an attack on Christianity. How could this be? It is just an individual whose role in a problematic and controversial Cathedral that we are talking about."







