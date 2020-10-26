General News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Residents praise Ursula over refurbishment of Dansoman Children’s Park

Dansoman residents have expressed happiness in the leadership of Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West constituency, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful promising her another four more years to rule them.



The assurance from the constituents comes at the back of the refurbishment of the Dansoman Children’s Park as part of her 56th birthday celebration last Tuesday, October 20, 2020.



The previously deserted park now boasts of swings and other recreational equipment for kids. A basketball court, volleyball court, are expected to be constructed to replace the damaged ones before the year runs out.



This the citizens believe is a sign of the highest leadership skills exhibited by Mrs. Ursula Owusu which to them deserves a commendation. The new refurbishment park is to create an environment where families can enjoy recreation during leisure time.



Speaking at the ceremony, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, explained the park which was constructed some 20 years ago in Tunga, a suburb of Dansoman has not seen any maintenance work, hence her reason for the refurbishment.



“The children’s park hasn’t seen any maintenance since it was constructed over twenty years ago, and it was in a deplorable state, particularly the children’s playground. When I saw the state in which it was in June with the children still playing on the broken rides, some of them injuring themselves, falling down, tearing their clothes… I decided that we look for money to put it in better shape than it was.”



She added, “Thank God we have been able to do this, fix the playground so we can open it on my birthday for kids to have some fun with me. So, I’m very excited about it. But we are not done yet. We are fixing the entire children’s park. We will have a new baseball, basketball, tennis, and volleyball court as well as an Astroturf for football with proper security and maintaining culture better than it has been in the past.”



Mrs. Ursula further promised her constituents that she will invest more in infrastructure should she be re-elected into office.



The MP also cited good roads and accessible markets as some of the needs of the constituency she was prepared to deal with.



“We are not done with the good works, there is more to be done. You know how the NPP is, we are infrastructure development, we are progress, we are improvement, we are everything with goodness so expect more developmental projects from the NPP government, we won’t leave anyone behind”.



Mrs. Ursula took the opportunity of the ceremony to urge all Ablekuma West residents and Ghanaians to look favorably on the government of the New Patriotic Party by voting massively for her and the party’s presidential candidate on 7th December 2020.



According to her, in the three and half years the NPP has been in office, the Akufo-Addo led administration has had the opportunity to manifest to the Ghanaian people the honesty with which they made the promises of 2016 to them.



“In the next couple of months, we would have progressed far with the refurbishment of the other bits. And we are hoping this will also translate into a vote for us. For the first time, the two polling stations here who have never voted NPP have assured me that in 2020 Tonga has fallen for the NPP,” she told the enthusiastic crowd.

