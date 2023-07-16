Residents of Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu receive free health screening and medication

Health News of Sunday, 16 July 2023

Source: Japhet Festus Gbede, Contributor

About 300 residents of Have-Fiakpokorpe and its environs benefited from a free health screening exercise by Win with Health in collaboration with Akatsi South Municipal Hospital on Saturday, July 15, 2023.



Winner Mayeden, a midwife at the Akatsi South Municipal Hospital and the Head of the Win with Health Foundation said the outreach was to provide the community access to quality medical care to commemorate her birthday, which will be celebrated on the 17th of July this year.



Beneficiaries were screened for malaria, high blood pressure, diabetes, and breast cancer.



The team of physician assistants, nurses, pharmacists, and lab technicians also screened children, including those under two months, for various diseases.



Held simultaneously, the beneficiaries were screened and given free medication, while those identified with complications were referred to the Akatsi South Municipal Hospital for further diagnoses and care.



The team led by Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede, an Assembly member aspirant for the area, said the purpose of the screening was to bring quality health delivery to the doorsteps of his electorates living in the Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu electoral areas.



This initiative is part of the "Healthy Wuxor, Have, And Sremanu electoral area" program that is designed to improve the well-being of my people and ensure good health within the communities under the electoral area, he added.



Along with the health screening, participants were educated on safe breast care for women, good hygiene practices, food safety standards, and many more.



The founder of the NGO, speaking to the beneficiaries of the exercise on breast cancer, said there was a need for people to go for regular medical check-ups to know their health status.



She said early detection was the safest way to address complicated health issues, especially when most of the beneficiaries had no idea about their health status.



She, therefore, expressed the hope that the screening exercise would also reduce the number of sudden deaths associated with these common diseases.



Speaking to the media, she indicated that a lot of Ghanaians had one or two medical conditions but lacked the necessary resources and time to undergo routine medical check-ups, adding that the exercise would enable them to know their health status and seek early treatment.



Mr. Emmanuel CK Todzoh, a Paediatric Nurse Specialist who also played a key role in the organization had advocated for parents to prioritize the health of their children at all times and that it will be prudent to always Check the validity of their health insurance to allow them to access health care at all times.



The team later donated some used clothes to the multitudes that patronized the event.



Mr. Gbede, on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed his appreciation to the Win with Health Foundation and the Akatsi South Municipal Hospital for bringing healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of the residents.



He also expressed the hope that the exercise would be extended to other deprived areas, stressing that other organizations would replicate such gestures.







