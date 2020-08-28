Regional News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Residents of Winkogo seeks connection to national grid

Residents of Winkogo at the community forum

Residents of Winkogo Community in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region have appealed for support from stakeholders to be connected to the national grid.



They said the community had not benefited from the rural electrification project underway in many communities across the country and the situation was affecting their lives.



This was made known at a social auditing forum organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) with financial support from the European Union (EU)



The community has, therefore, placed the issue of electricity the top development need and with the support of the NCCE formed a five-member auditing committee to work with stakeholders for the area to be connected to the national grid.



The residents said electricity in the community would enable residents to engage in businesses and help students and pupils to study at night to improve their academic performance.



In 2019, the residents with the support of the NCCE inaugurated a committee which renovated a three-classroom block at the Winkongo Primary School through the financial support of old pupils.



The forum was part of the Commission’s Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP).



Mrs Dorcas Atia, the Talensi District Director of the NCCE, said the Commission’s social auditing programme was to contribute to the decentralization agenda and to deepen local government participation.



“It seeks to further increase citizens’ awareness of the operation and dealings of the local authorities, especially the District Assembly and to demand accountability when necessary.”



The District Director noted that citizens needed to be involved in the implementation of development projects or programmes in the area to improve their lives.



She said the social auditing programme would empower community members to demand accountability from duty bearers in the implementation of development projects to ensure timely execution of the projects.



Citizens’ participation would strengthen ownership of development projects and policies in the various communities, support the projects and protect the state properties.



The five-member committee would work together with other major stakeholders to ensure the community is not only connected to the national grid but the construction of a Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compound, a bridge over a river at Awaradone, speed ramps on the main Winkogo-Bolgatanga and Winkogo-Tongo roads and culverts in the community.





