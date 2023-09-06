Residents of Sumbrungu Kolko troubled over rampant road accidents

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Upper East Region



Residents of Sumbrungu Kolko, a suburb of Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, are currently worried about the excessive occurrence of accidents on their roads.



According to them, the accidents are due to bad road networks.



They added that the untarred nature of the road and the lack of speed ramps add up to the cause of the accidents.



In this regard, some residents and users of Sumbrungu Kolko Road spoke to GhanaWeb's Upper East Regional Correspondent, Sarah Dubure to register their displeasure.



"I am pleading with the government to help us because from what we are seeing here, we are not safe. The accidents occurring here are too much," a resident, Jacob Amire lamented.



He gave an account of a terrible accident he witnessed, where the victim lost eight of her teeth.



"What I witnessed myself the last time, someone got into an accident here and her teeth came out so (8 of them), l took her to the hospital and we did everything," he recalled.



He again recalled an incident where an accident victim was not seen till the next morning.



He observed that when they found him the next morning, he started acting unusually.



"Secondly, one guy had an accident but we did not see him. When we saw him the following day, he was behaving abnormally. They transferred him to Tamale," he added.



Another road user, Mr. Maya Cletus, noted that they had been experiencing rampant accidents on the road for the past two years.



He attributed the cause of the accidents to poor road construction. He further noted that the situation was very bad.



"The accidents are due to bad road construction. Since last two years up to this year, we have experienced so many accidents which is not good at all," he cried.



He also recalled a time he came across an accident victim on the road, an incident he described as brutal.



"I remember l was once going to Zoko when l met one person who had an accident. It was very brutal. We even carried him to the hospital. It was not good at all," he added.



He therefore called on the government, to come to their rescue, as the situation was very dire.



"So, l think the government should come and help us on this road. It is very very serious due to the bad road," Maya pleaded.







