Residents of Nanewodokope initiates self-help projects

Regional News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: GNA

Nanewodokope, a farming community that grows crops such as cassava, maize and others have embarked on a self-initiated development project in the area.



The aim is targeted at addressing some challenges affecting the community.



Residents in the area, a suburb of Xavi within the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region, have for years now been struggling for access to good roads, water and electricity.



The challenges, according to them, have brought discomfort to members of the area after several pleas and appeals to present and past government officials were made.



During a visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the community on Tuesday, the 3.5 Kilometre road linking Xavi and Dagbamatey was seen under construction without any financial assistance from the government.



Mr Shine Foster Agorsor, the Assemblymember for the area during an interaction with the GNA on the project, revealed that residents from their own pockets, raised an amount of over GH¢3,500 to reshape the road for the first time since the establishment of the road.



He commended the members within the area for effectively utilising their personal resources to achieve an intended target.



"This move by my people must be lauded, and I urge other communities in my area to emulate it since the government cannot face it alone," he said.



Mr Agorsor also expressed appreciation to his predecessors for making frantic efforts towards the construction of the road during their tenure in office but "the Municipal Assembly did not help."



Mr Daniel Nani Nanewodo, an opinion leader from the community and also the Assistant Headmaster of Mafi Kumasi Senior High School on his part, expressed dissatisfaction about the neglect of his community, adding "we are in dire need of many projects such as electricity, water and good roads".



He indicated, members of the community mostly suffer snake bites as a result of the bushy nature of the road and the absence of electricity.



Mr Dogbey George and Mr Daniel Nanewodo, elders of the town, have further appealed to Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah, the Municipal Chief Executive MCE for the area and other private donors to come to their aid.