Residents of Kori threaten to boycott 2024 election if their bridge is not fixed

Regional News of Sunday, 17 September 2023

Source: Kwaching Agwaazeh

The chiefs and people of the Kori community, in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region Region, have threatened to boycott the District level election and the 2024 general election if the community road leading to the Sandema township and the damaged bridge was not reconstructed, and the stalled electrification project to boost business and also provide homes with light is not resumed.



They declared that they will not entertain any politician in the community in 2024 if their concerns raised are not addressed.



The road linking Kori community and the Municipal capital Sandema had been in a deplorable state and the damaged bridge had cut off communities for the past 10 years now.



The residents who spoke to Kwaching Agwaazeh noted that the most painful part of their story was that, all the leading political parties in the country had at various times, promised to address the challenges, but had failed to do so and the condition of their roads, bridge and electrification were worsening by the day.



The inhabitants who are mostly farmers, have to carry their farm produce for long distances on foot before they get to the market centre, leaving most of their produce on the farm to rot, impoverishing them due to lack of accessible road in the area.



The residents appealed to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa North Constituency James Agalga and the Municipal Assembly, to ensure that work on the road, which had stalled for decades was continued while the bridge are awarded on contract and the electrification projects resumed.



The residents urged the government to address their challenges or else there will be “no road, bridge and electricity, no vote in the 2024 general election”.