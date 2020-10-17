Regional News of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Residents in Suhum drink 'mortuary' water

play videoThe unsafe drinking water in the Suhum Municipality

From the Water Works Area in the Eastern Regional capital, our cameras captured the majestic flowing waters of the Densu River.



This is the source of treated water for over One Hundred and Eighty Thousand (180,000) people in Koforidua.



Although the river appears clean on first sight, many villages at the downstream are facing great health challenges since their only option is to drink the 'unsafe' water.



In fact, six persons have already died in the process.



The government should implement the Sustainable Development Goal Six which talks about "clean water and sanitation for all."



This is a thirty-minute documentary on the neglect, hopelessness and thirst among rural farmers in the Suhum Municipality.



Atinka TV’s Abubakar Sarong ABUBAKAR SARPONG shares the story below:





