Repairs on water transmission lines on schedule - GWCL

Regional News of Saturday, 24 April 2021

Source: GNA

Repair works on the 42 inches diameter water transmission lines at Gbetsiley in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality is to be completed on Sunday to ensure water supply to consumers.



The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) on Thursday, April 22, 2021, commenced repair works on the line, which transmits water from Kpong Treatment Station to the Tema Booster Station, and expected works to be completed on Sunday, April 25, 2021.



Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, who together with the management of the GWCL inspected the ongoing works expressed satisfaction with the use of locally manufactured pipes for the repairs.



Madam Dapaah said even though the closure of the pipes for the repair works meant some discomfort for customers, it would enable GWCL to improve the quality and quantum of water supply after the maintenance.



“We want quality water to be consumed and preserve machines and pipes line so there is a scheme of maintenance that we do often. Enough notice is given to consumers to store water before it starts,” she said.



She advised developers to desist from building on the transmission lines because it made it difficult for repair works to be carried out and urged the District Assemblies not to allow people to encroach on the lines.



Dr Clifford Braimah, Managing Director GWCL, said the first phase of the maintenance started some months ago during which 120 metres of the line were replaced.



He said the current repair works would see more 120 metres line changed.



Dr Braimah said even though such steel pipes were to last up to about 30 years, the ones being worked on had been there for 55 years, leading to leakage and waste of about 50 per cent of the Company’s volumes.



“We are losing a lot of water sometimes about 50 per cent of the water we supply, it leaks out that is why sometimes Tema people complain of water and some parts of Eastern Accra,” she said.



He advised clients to use water judiciously to allow those downstream to get their share, noting that it was worrying some persons even used treated water for their lawns.



He said the maintenance work would be completed on Sunday, after which the lines would be test-run on Monday for water to be supplied to customers from Tuesday dawn.