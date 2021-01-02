Regional News of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Residents in Sekondi-Takoradi end the year with high hopes

Church services were held in the various churches in the Twin-City to express gratitude to the Lord

Residents in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have "seen off the year 2020" in a victorious manner as they clad in all-white apparel as a demonstration to their victory.



Church services were held in the various churches in the Twin-City to express gratitude to the Lord for seeing them throughout the twelve months of the year 2020.



Meanwhile, bars, pubs and entertainment centres were full to capacity as others joined in with their families to make merry for surviving the Coronavirus pandemic that took the nations of the world by surprise.



When the GNA got to the Bethel Society of the Methodist Church in Takoradi, the watch night service was held outside the church hall to meet the social distancing requirement due to its large membership.



Members were mostly clad in all white with their nose masks on amidst Christmas paraphernalia and waving, clapping, dancing and shouting to the admiration of God.



Prayers of thanksgiving were offered to the Lord for goodness and kindness showered to members and Ghanaians, especially for seeing the nation through the 2020 general elections peacefully.



Members were admonished to remain in prayer for peace and tranquillity to continue to reign on the land after the elections, serve in the best of their ability to promote growth and eschew all animosity and bickering to form a united front for the progress of our societies.



Reverend Dr Moses Adjei, Head Pastor of the End Time Resurrection Covenant Church who preached on the topic, “Let your plans please God” quoted from Ephesians 5:8,10 which read as, “For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Live as children of light and find out what pleases the Lord".



He said, "as we begin a new year, our resolutions and decisions should please God".



He said, to make a decision or resolution, we should consider questions like, “Is this thing in agreement with God's Word? Will this draw me closer to Christ? And does this further the cause of Christ in the world through me?”



Rev. Dr Adjei admonished Christians not to guess what is pleasing to Christ, but rather search His word and get confirmation through it adding, “As children of light, find what pleases the Lord and walk in it this New Year.”

