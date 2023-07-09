Residents express concern over poor state of Sampa-Seikwa road

Regional News of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono Region



The poor state of the Sampa-Seikwa road in the Bono Region has become a significant cause of worry and frustration for commuters who use the road.



According to the residents, the poor nature of the road is negatively impacting their daily lives and affecting all economic activities in communities on that stretch of road.



Some of the residents who have become overly concerned indicate that the deplorable road has hampered the progress and development of the area.



Kwabena Mensah, a driver who uses the stretch expressed his frustration indicating that the deteriorating road has become perilous, causing damage to their vehicles and affecting public transportation on the road.



“It's disheartening to see the road infrastructure in this area. The potholes make it nearly impossible for vehicles to ply smoothly. This has significantly affected our businesses, as customers are reluctant to travel on such a treacherous road. We fear that if this issue persists, our livelihoods will suffer even more”, Kwabena Mensah bemoaned.



Adwoa Agyemang, a farmer based at Seikwa who relies on the road to transport her produce to nearby markets laments the impact on her livelihood.



"The deteriorating road conditions have severely impacted our agricultural activities. It's becoming increasingly challenging to transport our crops to nearby markets. The damages incurred during transportation are taking a toll on our profits, affecting our ability to provide for our families."



For Matilda Asante, a second-year student of the Seikwa Nursing and Midwifery Training College, the constant jostling and bumping on the road leave her physically exhausted any time she uses it.



“Travelling on the road is a nightmare for me because any time I use it, I will become physically exhausted due to the nature of the road”.





