Residents displaced after rainstorm at Tafi Atome

Regional News of Monday, 27 February 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Some residents of Tafi Atome in the Afadzato South District of the Volta Region have been left without places to lay their heads. This follows a downpour on Saturday, February 25, 2023. The affected residents are therefore calling for assistance from state agencies and philanthropists to assuage the impact of their losses.



According to the residents, the rainstorm occurred around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023. The rainstorm, which lasted about 30 minutes, destroyed houses, farms, and other property belonging to several households in the community, according to residents.



A visit to the community by GBC News revealed remnants of the destructive nature of the storm, while some thatch, mud, and even, in some cases, brick houses were completely destroyed. Others had their roofs ripped off and thrown into a nearby bush amid the destruction of other property, including farms.



Some of the affected residents who were rendered homeless have had to put up with other family members and friends, while some are also making use of what was left of their property.



The residents are therefore pleading with the government through NADMO and other philanthropic agencies to come to their rescue with roofing and other building materials to help them rehabilitate their ruined houses.