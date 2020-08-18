Regional News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Residents angered by the dusty Bosomtwe-Lake road as car knocks down two people

The residents have expressed worry about the bad nature of their roads.

Residents of Sewua and its environs in the Bosomtwe Constituency of the Ashanti Region have threatened to block the Bosomtwe-Lake road after a speeding vehicle knocked down two pedestrians on Sunday August 16, 2020.



The residents have expressed worry about the bad nature of their roads.



The situation, they said is making life unbearable for them. According to them, some residents have contracted lung related diseases due to the inhalation of dust.



Though they said the road was awarded to a contractor, one Kofi Job in 2018, it was virtually abandoned for more than a year.



The aggrieved residents speaking to Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo lamented that the bad nature of the roads had brought untold hardship on them, adding that many precious lives have been lost on the road.



“The unmotorable dusty roads which have potholes on some parts have left a lot of drivers with broken down vehicles, while others visit their mechanics in rapid succession. Our businesses are collapsing due to the dust on the road. Though the contractor is back on site and we are happy about the progress but they should start watering the road to help reduce the dust,” a resident said.



Another said, “We are not going to wait for this to happen again. If the contractor fails to address our grievances, we will block the road to prevent such unfortunate incidents from happening”.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.