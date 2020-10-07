Diasporian News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: NPP USA Chicago Chapter

'Rescind your decision to contest as independent candidates' - NPP USA to aspirants

The 'disgruntled' NPP members were advised not to contest as independent candidates

Chairperson of the U.S.A chapter of the New Patriotic Party, Mrs. Yaa Amponsah Gyamera has called on aggrieved party members who have decided to contest as independent candidates to rescind their decisions.



Mrs Gyamera in a zoom meeting with some NPP members issued caution to the disgruntled party members, urging them not to be used as vessels to ruin NPP's chances of winning the 2020 general elections.



Describing the trend as worrisome, Mrs Gyamera has asked the party's hierarchy to crackdown such members in order to serve as a deterrent to others.



Meanwhile these NPP members have decided to contest as independent candidates;



Joy Joycelyn Andoh in the Tarkwa Nsueam Constituency of the Western Region,



Member of Parliament (MP) of the Fomena Constituency, Hon. Andrews Amoako Asiamah and Lawyer Kwadwo Amofa of Bekwai in the Ashanti region.





