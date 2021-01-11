Regional News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Class FM

Republic Hall not affected by mini-market fire – KNUST

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has denied reports that the Republic Hall was affected by Sunday morning’s fire that gutted a mini-market behind the hall.



The mini-market is owned and operated by some private individuals.



Management of the university in a statement noted that: “No student or item belonging to any student was affected by the fire”.



It said the campus is calm and students are going about their routine peacefully.



