Reports about police inviting me not true - Agona West NDC PC

Paul Ofori Amoah, NDC parliamentary candidate for Agona West

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Agona West, Paul Ofori Amoah has debunked all media reports that he was detained with four others in connection to a plot to kill the sitting Member of Parliament of the Agona West Constituency, Cynthia Mamle Morrison.



In an interview with Sefa Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he explained that at the time he was reported to be detained, he was at his home and even saw the news on the internet. According to him, he had to go live on Facebook to prove that he was not in police custody.



Sharing his side of the story, he revealed that the four in police custody are his personal guards and as such the cheques he issued to them were meant to cater for their needs.



He says: “I have private personal security guys, four of them who came to the Agona West constituency when JM came around. That is around the 14th of last month. It was a Wednesday. I got a place for them to stay until I was able to get a place in my house for them.



I gave them the cheques to cash out on Monday to cater for themselves. This is because they will be there till the elections are over.



I had a call from my wife that my people have been arrested. I decided to address it the next morning only for me to hear that I have been arrested along with four others. So quickly, I did a Facebook live to clear the air that I have not been arrested. I rushed to the police station and they said they [the four personal guards] have been sent to cape coast and the MP had reported that I have been plotting to kill her. It is in court, I am yet to see the evidence”.



Paul insists that he was never plotting to kill Cynthia Morrison and believes it is just a story to tarnish his image in the run-up to the December polls.



Recently, Paul Ofori Amoah was accused of plotting to assassinate the sitting Member of Parliament, Cynthia Mamle Morrison with four others who had lodged at the Elohim Hotel in Agona Swedru in the Central region, hatching how to execute their plot when the police pounced on them.





