Report govt officials involved in galamsey – Nitiwul to Kennedy Agyapong, others

General News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister for Defense has urged Ghanaians with evidence of top government officials involved in illegal mining to report them to the appropriate authorities.



Dominic Nitiwul disclosed in a JoyNews interview that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not hesitate to prosecute any of its members who is a party to the galamsey canker.



Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, in a Joy News interview alleged that some leading members of the governing party are complicit in the galamsey menace.



“I have a list of twenty-four companies owned by leading members of NPP and NDC. I didn’t know we were going to discuss it, I would have brought the list. I will expose all of them. I will mention their names. I will reveal the NPP and NDC persons behind it because things are getting messy. The man (President Akufo-Addo) is fighting but his own NPP people are thwarting his efforts.”



When the question was posed to him, Dominic Nitiwul said that government is ever willing to deal with any of its members involved in galamsey.



“Any Ghanaian who has evidence that any top government official is mining illegally don’t leave it. If you have such information and you are keeping it, take it to the appropriate authorities, that is your civic duty. Let us know,” he said.



“If you’re a Ghanaian and you know somebody who is engaged in illegal mining whether it is a government official or not, let’s let us know and then we’ll deal with it from there,” he emphasised.



Nitiwul also challenged that he will avail himself for prosecution if there is iota of evidence he is a galamsey operator.



“I have said and I use myself as an example that if me, who the soldiers are operating under, I’m engaged in this kind of thing the President will fire me in a minute and prosecute me as well,” Mr. Nitiwul stated.



Nitiwul also defended the decision by the anti-galamsey taskforce to burn excavators seized at galamsey sites.



