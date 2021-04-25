Report ‘disrespectful’ MMDCEs to my office; they’ll not be renominated - Akufo-Addo to chiefs

General News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: Daily Mail

President Akufo-Addo has served notice that current Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who fail to consult chiefs before making decisions in their communities will not serve in his government.



He has thus appealed to chiefs across the country to report such appointees to his office even before he determines their fate.



He made this call when the Okyenhene and the chiefs of Akyem Abuakwa called on him at the Jubilee House, the seat of government in Accra, on Friday, April 23, 2021.



“We have all kinds of problems with some of my DCEs. Any DCE who doesn’t know how to get along with the chiefs for the progress of their district doesn’t know his work”, President Akufo-Addo while addressing the chiefs in Twi.



He continued: “But since I am coming to appoint new DCEs, if there are any [people] like that within the Okyeman enclave, do let me know, so I don’t reappoint them.



The President is of the view that, “good governance means that you consult with the stakeholders and ensure that their concerns are addressed”.



“If any DCEs and MCEs don’t do that, then they don’t understand their work well. So please let me know [of such people]”, he said.



It appears the relationship between some MMDCEs and chiefs in communities they serve has not been cordial in recent times.



In the Ashanti Region for instance, chiefs in the Sekyere East District accused Chief Executive Mary Boatemaa Marfo of stifling development in the area.



Nana Adu Ameyaw II, Paramount Chief of Effiduase said the DCE is unperturbed about happenings in the District and needed government action.



He said the government appointee had been ignoring the chiefs anytime she made decisions.



“We want President Akufo-Addo and the Regional Minister to help us, we are lacking development in our district”, the chief said.