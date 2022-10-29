Replace Ofori-Atta with Dr. Stephen Amoah - Murtala Mohammed advises Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 29 October 2022

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central MP, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to replace Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta with his colleague MP for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah.



Speaking in an Onua TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Murtala intimated that Dr. Amoah, popularly known as Sticka, will do a far better job than the current finance minister.



He added that the minority caucus of Parliament is bent removing Ofori-Atta because they are afraid Ofori-Atta’s bad management might lead the economy to a total collapse.



“The reason why the minority, we are also interested in this is that the mess is just too much. So, if we don’t salvage this and by Allah’s wish we win the election in 2024, we will have serious problems at hand in 2025 going. So, we need to salvage this country.



“… they should look for my good friend, Dr. Sticka, Dr. Amoah. I saw him yesterday and I said, the incoming minister for finance. Dr. Sticka will be a perfect minister for finance because at least he will be slightly better than this mess,” he said.



The minority caucus of Parliament filed a motion to have Ken Ofori-Atta and the Minister of State in charge of Finance, Charles Adu-Boahen, sacked.



The MPs explained that their position follows several concerns over the poor mismanagement of the economy, which has forced the government to seek IMF assistance.



The Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, noted, “as representatives of the people and as duty bearers, we must move a motion to call for the end of the finance minister.



“Our brothers in the majority believe in this. What they should do is to support the call of the Minority Leader and the motion for the Minority Leader for the dismissal of the finance minister.”



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has admitted the motion and has set November 10, 2022, for a secret vote on the motion.



