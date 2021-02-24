General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Replace Kotoka’s name with Nkrumah – CPP advocates for KIA name change

Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) is advocating for a change in the name of Ghana’s biggest International Airport.



According to the Political Party that won Ghana its Independence, it’s imperative that the name is changed to prove to the world that Ghana does not support coupd’état.



To the CPP, Ghana’s biggest airport should be named after the country’s first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



This plea was made in the political party’s statement in celebrating 55 years after the coup that took Dr. Kwame Nkrumah from the seat as President of Ghana.



“It is also unfortunate that our main Airport of International repute is named after a coup maker (Kotoka) and on this matter, the CPP is asking the government to consider renaming the airport after Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to show the world that Ghana does not glorify coup-makers who always derail the agenda for the development of this nation.”



The CPP also noted that the country is now in shambles and therefore called on the people of Ghana to rally behind it to lead them to the promise of land.



