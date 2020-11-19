General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Replace Amidu as early as possible – Agyemang-Duah to Akufo-Addo

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

Former UN senior advisor on governance, Prof Baffour Agyemang-Duah, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to replace the resigned Special Prosecutor as early as possible.



Martin Amidu resigned from his position as Special Prosecutor citing interventions and interference by the President in the conduct of his functions.



In a nine-page letter responding to the citizen vigilante, the presidency has denied the allegation of interference, describing it is perplexing.



The presidency had also responded to claims of operational challenges cited by Mr Amidu.



Reacting to the development on the Morning Starr, Prof Agyemang-Duah said the reasons given by Mr. Amidu for his resignation are unturnable.



He said “in this country, everybody knows that the state of Ghana has not been able to capacitate any office to the fullest. CHRAJ is still perching at the old parliament building. By now it should have gotten its own premises.”



He went on “if you go to the minister’s offices at the ministry, these buildings were built by Kwame Nkrumah in 1956-57. They are still using them, they are not the most convenient for ministers to operate.”



“So, if you are set up barely two years, I don’t think you can immediately expect a very elaborate edifice. But I think what is important for the country now is for the president to look quickly for a replacement. Because the fight against corruption should not be stalled by this particular event.”



“I think if Mr Amidu in his wisdom has decided to give up, its unfortunate because I thought he will be the best person to continue this fight against corruption. And if he has decided in his wisdom not to do that, I think the president should quickly find another strong person to run the office.”



He added “and I believe this incident has taught everybody a lesson, especially the executive branch, the presidency, that if another person comes in, all these complains that were given by Mr Amidu be taken on board to ensure that the next person coming in does not face similar problems.”

