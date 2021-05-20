Reopen all unresolved murder cases – Govt to Police

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Government has directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to reopen all cold murder cases for proper Investigation and prosecution of the suspects.



The Interior Minister Ambrose Dery who made this known in an interview with Journalists at the sidelines of the ongoing National Police Command Conference at Senchi in the Eastern Region on Thursday, May 20, 2021, explained that these unresolved murder cases include undercover Journalist Ahmed Suale with Tiger Eye PI who was murdered in cold blood by unknown gunmen on motorbikes on Wednesday, January 19, 2019, while on his way home.



Also, persons killed during the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



The Interior Minister said the government is committed to ensuring that justice is served.



“The position of the government has been and remains as I talk to you today that all outstanding murder cases be investigated, completed and Prosecution undertaken, and I tell you with all seriousness. I do ask the Director-General of CID to give me a report every week and he does. Yes, all cases are going to be completed within a short period of time that we expect”.



The Interior Minister added “We have realized that the two cases that we think have not yet been sorted out have to do with the Suale’s murder which we are following and then also recent alleged violence by Security agencies is being investigated. Our own JB Danquah’s murder you do realize has taken a number of years to be resolved. Those are things that you will find when you are dealing with Criminals but one thing, I want to assure all of you is that the government is committed to investigating every criminal offence to its logical conclusion. Take it from me we cannot be influenced by one way or the other”.



The Minister bemoaned that; many criminal cases reduced in 2020 except murder which increased.



He also noted that road accidents remain a threat to security in the country as a result, President Akufo Addo has established Inter-Ministerial Committee to leverage available technology and measures to deal with the canker.



“President has formed inter-Ministerial committee which I am going to chair, and it involves roads and highways, Minister of transport, Minister of Communication and digitization. Minister of Finance and we going to have Minister of Information joining us. We are taking it very seriously. We are going to have digitalization to help us deal with it. you will soon realize that there is increase patrol on these offences”