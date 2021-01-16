General News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Renaming UEW-K is Akufo-Addo’s only achievement in the Ashanti Region – Lecturer

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The only achievement that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in four years has in the Ashanti Region is one, and that is changing the name of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) to College of Technology Education in Kumasi (COLTEK) and the College of Agriculture in Mampong – Ashanti (CAGRIC).



“At the time we want to be autonomous, President Akufo-Addo gave it to us and that is his only monumental achievement in the Region for the people likewise the NDC that built the Kejetia market”, Lecturer with the institution, Dr. Yarhands Dissiou Arthur commended.



According to him on Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, considering Ashanti Region as the political stronghold for New Patriotic Party (NPP), the President could have done more development for the people in appreciation for their loyalty in terms of votes.



“Anytime NPP is in power, we don’t see much development in the region like we NDC are government. But for the President Akufo-Addo to make the institution autonomous, I doff my hat to the President”, Dr. Yarhands Dissiou Arthur who has been an ardent critic of President said.



AAM-USTED formerly UEW-K is to spearhead the government’s vision to engender job creation and industrialization of the nation via effective technical and vocational education training (TVET).



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo signed the university’s bill into law on August 27, 2020.



The Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh on Friday [November 27, 2020] administered the oaths to the Governing Council at a brief ceremony in Kumasi.