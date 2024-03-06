Renaming Tamale Airport after Yakubu Tali unacceptable – Ya-Na

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

The King of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II is unhappy with the decision to rename the Tamale Airport after the late Tolon Naa, Yakubu Tali.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) that the government will rename the Kumasi Airport and the Tamale Airports after their completion.



According to him, the Tamale Airport will be known as the Yakubu Tali International Airport.



However, the Office of the Ya-Na believes that naming the Tamale Airport after Yakubu Tali, who was a Tolon-Naa, will not augur well for the people of the Northern Region.



A statement from his outfit indicated that the move will draw the Northern Region into unwanted controversy; something the President is not prepared for.



"I would like to draw your attention to your wish to rename the Tamale Airport as Yakubu Tali International Airport. This is an unacceptable idea to me and the majority of the citizens of Dagbon. This will draw our traditional state and entire Northern Region into endless controversy," portions of the statement read.



To the Ya-Na, such honour should be bestowed on the Na-Gbewa.