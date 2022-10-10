Remain calm, don’t take the law into your own hands – Police tell Nana Agradaa’s ‘victims’

General News of Monday, 10 October 2022

The Ghana Police Service has asked persons who are victims of Nana Agradaa’s alleged money-doubling scam to be law-abiding as it launches investigations into the matter.



The law enforcement agency has also urged the victims to assist it with the much-needed information on the matter as it aims to unravel circumstances leading to the alleged money swindling.



In a Twitter post, the Ghana Police Service directed such persons to report to the Accra Regional Police Command for onward investigations.



“We would like to urge anyone with information that can assist the investigation to report to the Accra Regional Police Command at Accra Central close to the COCOBOD building.



“While [the] investigation continues, we urge everyone, especially those who might have been affected to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands,” the police tweeted.



Nana Agradaa was in the news again over the weekend after scores of people believed to be her church members went viral in social media video clips crying foul that they have been scammed.



The repented priestess had earlier advertised through her television channel that she was going to give out monies to people who came to her church, Heavenway Champion International Ministry, and also promised that she would double monies that are brought to her into the church.



However, as has been typical of her, particularly from the days when she was a fetish priestess, it seems the evangelist only played on the gullibility of the scores of people who appeared at her church to extort monies from them.



When she was done, as has been shared in a number of the videos available to GhanaWeb, she booted them out of the building, aided by her well-built bodyguards.



A number of the affected people are also heard ranting and calling her out.



“This is Agradaa’s church, Heavenway, and she advertised on her TV station that she was going to share monies with everyone only for us to get here, and she rather collects monies from people. She told people to bring ten million (GHc10,000) and come for two billion (GHc200,000) after which she asked people to leave the church. Things immediately turned chaotic here,” a lady giving voice commentary in one of the videos said.



Meanwhile, Ghana Police Service has arrested Nana Agradaa to assist with investigations levelled against her.



“The Police have arrested Patricia Asiedua alias Nana Agradaa following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public. The suspect is currently assisting police investigation,” it tweeted on October 9.