General News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: Class FM

Release postings in 2 days or we protest – TTAG to GES

Education Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh

The Teacher Trainees' Association of Ghana (TTAG) has given the Ghana Education Service (GES) a two-day ultimatum to release postings for all qualified trained teachers to avert a mass protest across the country.



According to a statement signed by Acting President Albert Dunoo, TTAG said Education Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh “made an emphatic statement on live radio that the postings of graduates from the Colleges of Education will be released on Monday, 23 November 2020 after two months of application” but that has not been done.



The statement indicated, therefore, that: “At this point, the Ghana Education Service should kindly intervene in getting these frustrated trained teachers posted within the next two working days to prevent mass protests from the trained teachers across the country”, while urging all trained teachers from the Colleges of Education “to remain calm as the leadership of the association further engages key stakeholders involved for an amicable resolution of the challenges surrounding the release of the postings”.



The association reiterated its call for an urgent response to the delay in releasing the postings.



“We humbly call on the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service and all other stakeholders involved to, as a matter of urgency, fast-track the release of postings for all qualified trained teachers, including the 2017 and 2018 backlogs, from the Colleges of Education,” the statement noted.



Read the full statement below:



DELAY IN THE RELEASE OF POSTINGS FOR QUALIFIED GRADUATES FROM COLLEGES OF EDUCATION



The National Secretariat of the Teacher Trainees' Association of Ghana (TTAG) has taken notice of the delay in the release of postings for Newly Trained Teachers from the forty-six (46) Accredited Public Colleges of Education.



We were very hopeful and excited when the Honourable Minister for Education Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh made an emphatic statement on live radio that, the postings of graduates from the Colleges of Education will be released on Monday, 23rd November 2020 after two months of application. Unfortunately, the Ghana Education Service could not honour this statement and therefore to date, 30th November 2020 these postings have not been released.



We believe that GES application portal has been designed to recruit only qualified teachers from the College of Education. With this, any graduate who did not attend College of Education will not be accepted by the online application system. It is worrying to note that,



GES said, other graduates applied and the system accepted their application hence, their inability to release posting.



We humbly call on the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service and all other stakeholders involved to, as a matter of urgency, fast-track the release of postings for all qualified trained teachers, including the 2017 and 2018 backlogs, from the Colleges of Education. It would be recalled that last year, postings were released on 20th November 2020.



This has left the Newly Qualified Teachers who have undergone the one-year mandatory service, acquired the provisional teacher licence certificate from the National Teaching Council and successfully completed their one-year probation and induction service highly frustrated.



At this point, the Ghana Education Service should kindly intervene in getting these frustrated trained teachers posted within the next two working days to prevent mass protests from the trained teachers across the country.



We urge all trained teachers from the Colleges of Education to remain calm, as the leadership of the association to further engage key stakeholders involved for an amicable resolution of the challenges surrounding the release of the postings.



Thank you.



Yours faithfully,



ALBERT DUNOO



Acting President

