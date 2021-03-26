‘Rejected’ Rastafarian triplets receive full scholarships from six schools

General News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Rastafarian triplets who have been rejected by some Senior High Schools in the country by virtue of their dreadlocks have been offered scholarships by six schools, myjoyonline reports.



According to the report, Tyrone Marhguay and his sisters Nikita and Amrita have been approached by some local and international schools who are prepared to hand them full scholarships including meals.



An official of one of the six schools who spoke to Joy News on condition of anonymity said it is their belief that nobody should be denied education just because of their religious belief.



“We do believe that no student should be denied education. We also believe that, yes, students need to learn to obey rules but those rules in any way should not deny students the opportunity to education, which is a basic right for kids.



“So our own rules allow us to admit students that are Rastafarians, perhaps who have dreadlocks [and] we felt that why not give them the opportunity?



Nonetheless, “we also had to discuss the cost [of Education] because we are very much aware that for students that are enrolled in the free SHS, they may not be able to afford International Education.



He also noted, “it was not just a matter of giving them an alternative, but you also need to look at supporting them cost-wise that’s why we’re reaching out so that we can give them offer so that their education won’t be curtailed at that age”.



The treatment of the siblings by Achimota School and St John’s Grammar school has triggered conversations on the treatment of Rastafarians in the country.



Tyrone as earlier reported has been denied admission by Achimota School just because of his dreadlocks.



Nikita and Amrita were initially offered admission at St John’s Grammar but now risk being expelled if they do not trim their locks.



Ras Marhguy, the father of the triplets disclosed in an interview that management of the school, acting on a petition by the old students of the school, has asked his daughters to crop their hair or be sacked.



“They came on the 18th [March 2021] to submit all the documents they were asked to bring. But they came with a complaint that the old students wanted me to come and talk about their hair. When we came to submit the [documents], I saw the headmaster and spoke pointed to the girls and told him I wanted to talk about their hair.



“But he said no problem, you should make sure they submit everything and then be in the school and then you can come next week so we talk. So I thought everything was cool until they came with this report yesterday,” he said.



“When we came, one man came out and told us that Achimota is their sister school and that they have rules which must be obeyed and so if we wanted the kids to be in the school, we should go cut their hair,” he claimed.



