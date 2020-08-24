Politics of Monday, 24 August 2020

Rejected Mahama should be an author and not eyeing presidency again - Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has said John Dramani Mahama should have retired by now and resort to writing his books rather than eyeing the presidency again.



“You were not taken off power through a coup but through the ballot box. By now you should be writing your books. You should be writing books like what the Ahwois and Obed Asamoah and other retired Politicians have done in chronicling their journey.”



According to Obiri Boahen, it was politically incorrect for him [John Mahama] to think of coming back to seek re-election after the massive humiliation in the 2016 election.



However, he was not shocked that the NDC presented him because as a party, he could not point to a single individual who could have led the political party at this point.



The NPP’s Deputy General Secretary was speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM in an interview.



When he was prompted that the former President has already written one book, he said he had read it but the book is not as interesting as that of Kwamena Ahwoi’s book that chronicles his political life and relationships he has built politically over the years.

