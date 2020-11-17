General News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: Class FM

Reintegrate 'witches' into society – GSAA to govt

Persons accused of witchcraft are made to live in witch camps and shelter homes

The Ghana Sociological and Antropological Association (GSAA) has called on governmental and non-governmental organisations to support religious and civil society organisations who are working to ensure that victims of witchcraft are given the necessary support and reintegrated into society.



In a statement issued by the GSAA following a national virtual seminar on Thursday, 24th September 2020, to deliberate on the theme: 'Witchcraft Beliefs, Accusations and Associated Violence in Ghana: Sociological and Anthropological Perspectives', the association made some recommendations to bring some immediate relief to persons labelled or accused of witchcraft.



The GSAA’s recommendations are also geared towards finding a lasting solution to what has become a “societal canker.”



The Association noted that persons accused of witchcraft and living in witch camps and shelter homes have the right to return home.



It suggested that “the central and local governments, local companies, religious organisations, international organisations, bilateral and multilateral partners to support civil society and religious groups working to ensure that persons accused of witchcraft are supported to return to their communities and/or other preferred locations and establish themselves sustainably in their chosen locations.”



It also recommended the provision of education and skills training for children in witch camps.



“The Ministry of Education, National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) and other government agencies should liaise with the appropriate agencies to ensure that children and other minors in witch camps in Ghana are supported to access education, health and skills training,” the GSAA noted.



The association further declared its readiness to “collaborate with central and local government agencies, local and international NGOs and CSOs, religious and traditional leaders and other groups in this endeavour to research into, explain, and demystify the complex phenomenon of witchcraft and work towards eliminating the abuses associated with witchcraft accusations in Ghana.”







