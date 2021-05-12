Reinstate Afoko and Sammy Crabbe – Arthur Kennedy to NPP

Politics of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: 3 News

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Arthur Kennedy has asked the leadership of the NPP to reinstate suspended former National Chairman of the party, Mr Paul Afoko and former Second Vice Chairman Sammy Crabbe.



Dr Arthur Kennedy told Dzifa Bampoh on the First Take on 3FM Tuesday, May 11 that their suspension was not fair.



His comments come after the reinstatement of the party’s former General Secretary Kwabena Agyapong who was also suspended for misconduct.



Dr Kennedy said “The suspensions were not fair. I am very happy that they have reinstated Agyepong they should reinstate Afoko and Crabbe.”

Meanwhile, a former Member of Parliament for Tema East Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover has advised Mr Paul Afoko, Sammy Crabbe to learn from the remorse of reinstated Kwabena Agyepong.



The former Deputy Transport Minister said the two would be considered for reinstatement if they would accept their mistakes and approach the party hierarchy just as the former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyepong, did, earning him pardon.



The National Executive Committee (NEC) of NPP in 2015 upheld a decision by the Disciplinary Committee to suspend indefinitely then National Chairman Paul Afoko, Second Vice Chairman Sammy Crabbe and the General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong for working against the party’s chances of winning the 2016 elections.



Reacting to the issue on Onua TV’s Maakye hosted by Adwoa Konadu-Yiadom on Wednesday, Mr. Titus-Glover said “if the two others, Afoko and Sammy Crabbe, will do the same, I believe if they accept they were at fault and show remorse, they would be accepted”.



“If Afoko and Sammy Crabbe can follow suit, they will be accepted because it was clear that [Kwabena Agyepong] accepted his fault.”



Mr. Titus-Glover said, “he demonstrated he is mature. He was part of the NPP campaign and I am not surprised that he has been reinstated”.



He said “[Kwabena Agyepong] admitted he has erred. We welcome him. We thank him and praise him and we hope he continues his work”.