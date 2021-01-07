General News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Regrettable, sad – NPP's Obiri Boahen breaks silence on Alban Bagbin win

Alban Bagbin is Speaker of Parliament

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described the outcome of the selection of the Speaker of Parliament for the 8th Parliament under the Fourth Republic as very regrettable and a sad moment for the party.



“We are very sad and have even lost appetite. We are even thinking of the loss of many seats and this has also happened,” NPP Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen bemoaned



Within just hours of ending his role as Second Deputy Speaker of Ghana’s 7th Parliament, former Member of Parliament for Nadowli West, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin has been elected as Speaker of Ghana’s 8th Parliament in the Fourth Republican dispensation.



Speaking to the development in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Nana Obiri Boahen struggled to come to terms with the reality as to why the NPP’s candidate, Prof. Mike Aaron Oquaye lost to the NDC’s candidate, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin



“If nothing at all we have 137 Parliamentarians and one independent candidate so what happened for one vote to be spoilt. And the person who didn’t vote for the NPP is very regrettable”, Nana Obiri Boahen lamented.



“I’m very sad Prof. Mike Oquaye didn’t win.” the NPP Deputy General Secretary said.



Meanwhile, Abuakwa South Constituency lawmaker, Samuel Atta-Akyea has given a clear indication that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will fish out the mole who voted against the NPP’s nominee for the Speaker of Parliament position.



Prof Mike Ocquaye garnered 135 of the votes cast whiles the NDC’s Alban Bagbin garnered the 138 of the votes cast on the night to win the position of Speaker of Parliament.

