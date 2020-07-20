Politics of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: My News GH

Registration violence: NDC, NPP sowing seeds of impunity - Kweku Baako

Renowned journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

Renowned journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has blamed both the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the perennial violence at the registration centres of the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.



According to him, the two parties have encouraged their members to misbehave and create chaos because the security cannot arrest and yet alone prosecute them.



“All sides, particularly the NDC and the NPP are involved in the violence. And it is because everybody is seeking to those things when there is no basis for it”, he disclosed on a Newsfile last Saturday monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“What has been the history of enforcement? What happens to charges leveled against perpetrators?… because we treat it as a political sin, and it has its own don’t enforce, don’t go the extreme”, he emphasized.



Explaining further, Mr Baako said “they arrest them [perpetrators] and bail them, no prosecution, no conviction, no sentencing…we’ve sown the seeds of impunity, that culture of impunity. And in this case, I am not excluding any of them.”



“In all this registration, military and police personnel are deployed to flush points. They arrest some of them [perpetrators] but they let them go after a while, no trials, nothing but sad”, he pointed out.



“Why won’t we continue to hear such incidents,” he asked.



The ongoing voter registration exercise has been characterized by violence with some people losing their lives.





