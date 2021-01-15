Regional News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: GNA

Registration ongoing smoothly at KTU despite TEWU strike

Koforidua Technical University

The Koforidua Technical University (KTU) has started registering first year and continuing students despite the nationwide strike by members of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU).



When GNA visited the school on Friday, both new and continuing students had thronged the school premises to go through the registration process amid strict coronavirus prevention protocols.



Professor John Owusu, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of KTU, in a briefing told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that management of the school was not aware of any strike and lecturers were fully preparing for teaching to begin.



He said the lecturers and other staff responsible for the registration process and for a smooth beginning of the academic year were all working.



He said most of the registration were being done online.



Professor Owusu assured that adequate measures for preventing the spread of the COVID-19, including the wearing of nose mask, handwashing stations and sanitising and social distancing were in place to ensure the safety of both students and staff.



