Politics of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: Class FM

Register, vote for Akufo-Addo – Failed Tema East MP aspirant to Ghanaians

Defeated parliamentary aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Tema East, Benjamin Ashitey Amarh, has called on all Ghanaians to take part in the voter registration exercise.



He told a gathering of NPP supporters in the constituency that there is the need for all and sundry to exercise their legal and democratic right of registering and also voting during the December 7 elections.



“You all need to register in the registration exercise and vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and all the NPP parliamentary candidates,” he said.



He added: “We have to ensure that the NPP wins the December 7 polls so that we can continue the implementation of all the pro-poor programmers for the development of the country."



The registration exercise is expected to take place on Tuesday, June 30, as planned.



It is expected to end on August 6, 2020, according to a statement issued by the Commission late Thursday afternoon.



"The Commission entreats all stakeholders to hold themselves in readiness for the Voters Registration Exercise", the statement signed by Mrs Sylvia Annoh, Ag Director of Public Affairs, said.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.