Register for a Ghana card to be able to vote - Jean Mensa

General News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The chairperson of the Electoral Commission has called on Ghanaians to begin the process of acquiring the Ghana Card to enable them register for their voter’s card.



According to her, the NIA has its registration centres across the districts and the regional centre and accessing these facilities will not be a challenge.



She added that Ghanaians who will turn 18 in 2023 or 2024 should acquire the card as it can be acquired at the age of 15.



“….Mr Speaker, with the NIA assurance that it will commence its card issuance in a matter of weeks, we encourage those who do not have the card to begin the process of acquiring the card to enable them register as voters. The NIA has its registration centers across the districts and the regional capitals. Therefore, accessing their facilities will not be a challenge.



“Additionally, since the card is acquired at the age of 15, we encourage any Ghanaian who will turn 18 in 2023 or 2024 and who is interested in voting in the country's elections to visit the nearest NIA registration centre and register for the Ghana card to enable him/her also register as a voter when he/she becomes eligible,” she said.



Jean Mensa was speaking during her appearance in parliament to brief the Committee of the whole on the controversial proposed Constitutional Instrument which is seeking to make the Ghana Card the only identification document to be used to guarantee citizenship if passed.



Jean Mensa’s appearance comes after the speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, summoned her to appear before the committee of the whole to respond to some concerns raised by the members of the house.



YNA/WA