Register and vote for NPP – Chief of Staff urges

Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Chief of Staff

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare has urged eligible Ghanaians who are yet to register in the ongoing compilation of a new voters’ register to take advantage of the final phase of the exercise to register for their voter’s ID card.



According to her, this is the only means by which Ghanaians can have the opportunity to let their votes count in the December 7 general elections.



Addressing the media after registering at the Presby JHS 2 registration centre at Abotsiman in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Ms Frema Opare, who is a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, said the exercise has been smooth, with all the safety protocols observed.



Recounting her experience at the registration centre, Ms Opare said aside from the strict observance of the Covid-19 safety protocols, the Electoral Commission (EC) staff at the various centres were discharging their duty with utmost respect, and commended them for doing a good job.



“When you get here, you realise that everything is going on smoothly. It took me less than 10 minutes to get my ID card. With this, I am legally mandated to be able to vote for Nana Akufo-Addo as President and Lydia as MP”, she said to rousing laughter from some potential registrants at the centre.



Father for all



The Chief of Staff stated that with few days to end the registration exercise, all eligible Ghanaians owe it a duty to the next generation to ensure their names are captured to enable them vote for President Akufo-Addo to continue with the good works that he is doing.



She stated that unlike the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, the Akufo-Addo government has exhibited true definition of what she calls “father for all”.



She stated that all the policies under the current regime were targeted at the entire population of Ghana and not just a select few based on regional or religious background.



“When Akufo-Addo implemented the Free SHS, he did not say we were piloting it to benefit a few Ghanaians first; he boldly implemented it to benefit all Ghanaians. Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) is not meant for a selected few. This is the kind of government that Ghanaians need. A government that takes care of all,” she stated.



“When you listen to the testimonies of people about the Free SHS policy, you realise the impact it is having on the whole country. We must all ensure that this government is given another four more years to do more,” she added.



Ms Frema Opare, after her registration, visited some centres in the constituency. She, as part of the visit, donated some items, including nose masks, hand sanitisers, locally made fruit juice and biscuits to the people at the various registration centres at the time of her visit.

