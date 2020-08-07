General News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: GNA

Regent University ranked best private university in Ghana

Regent University College of Science and Technology has been ranked the best private University in Ghana in the July 2020 edition of the Webometrics Ranking of World Universities.



Regent was ranked the seventh University overall in Ghana in the same edition of the bi-annual ranking.



A statement issued in Accra by Mr Benjamin Larbi, the Acting Head of Communications Unit of Regent University, and copied to the Ghana News Agency has said.



It said Regent climbed to first place from its previous second position among private universities in Ghana, in the current edition of the ranking.



The Webometrics Ranking measures institutions according to four metrics: namely; presence (public knowledge shared), visibility (web contents impact), transparency (top cited researchers) and excellence (top-cited papers).



Established in 2004, Webometrics is the largest academic ranking of Higher Education Institutions, offering every six months, an independent, objective, free, open, scientific exercise.



It also provides reliable, multi-dimensional, updated and useful information about the performance of universities from all over the world.

