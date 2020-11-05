General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Refusing to act on Emile Short Report is Akufo-Addo’s biggest indictment - Edudzi Tameklo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Private legal practitioner Godwin Edudzi Tameklo has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo failing to act on the recommendations by the Emile Short Commission on the violence that occured at the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, is his biggest indictment.



The legal practitioner believes that the implementation of some recommendations made in the Emile Short could address electoral violence in the country.



After violence characterised Ayawaso-West-Wuogon by-election on January 31, 2019, Akufo-Addo set up the Justice Emile Short Commission to enquire into the events and associated violence.



The Commission, however, presented its report to Akufo-Addo on Thursday, March 14, 2019.



The government issued its White Paper on the report and rejected most portions of it.



Speaking on TV3’s New Day programme on Thursday, November 5, Edudzi Tameklo said “ the President himself has condoned, conspired and done everything to unleash violence.



“We were here when party hoodlums were so emboldened to storm a court presided over by a female judge and freed the men in custody.



“What happened to them? They were find which was paid by the NPP and the case ended. That is the level of official complicity.”



He added “Our president has refused to act on the Ayawaso West Wuogon report. That is the biggest indictment on the president ever. The report said Double who was cited to have unleashed assaults, should be prosecuted. What happened to that?”



But reacting to claims by the legal brain, Dennis Aboagye, a member of the Communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) dismissed the assertion and said the president acted appropriately in relation to the report.



He further noted that there were several cases of electoral violence during the tenure of the NDC but these cases were not attended to.



“Our people were brutalised in Akwatia by Baba Jamal, our people were beaten in Odododiodio in 2016 and what happened?

