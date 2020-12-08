General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Refrain from concocting violence, apprehension among citizens – NPP to NDC

General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to refrain from concocting violence and creating apprehension among citizens.



This comes after the NDC has alleged voting irregularities in some parts of the country while the voting process was ongoing.



Addressing journalists at a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday December 8, General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu said, “We call on the NDC to refrain from the continued concoction of nonexistent violence and from causing extreme apprehension among the general public.”



The Electoral Commission, on its part, has called on the leadership and candidates of political parties to refrain from issuing “unverified statements" in the ongoing 2020 electoral process.



The development comes after reports alleged that a man had attempted to stuff ballot boxes with already thumb-printed ballot papers which the Commission has debunked as fake.



Ghanaians went to the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020, to cast their ballot to elect a President and 275 Members of Parliament.

