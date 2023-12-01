Reclaim lands after mining or leave my community - Dunkwahene descends on illegal miners

Regional News of Friday, 1 December 2023

Correspondence from Central Region



In a bid to save lives and protect the environment, the Dunkwahene Okoforubour Obeng Nuako III in the Upper Denkyira East municipality has urged miners to reclaim the land after mining or leave his community.



The Dunkwahene Okoforubour Obeng Nuako III called on miners to take responsibility for the land they mine and ensure that it is reclaimed after mining.



He expressed his concerns about the long-term consequences of leaving mining pits uncovered.



He emphasized that these pits pose a significant threat to the local ecosystem, wildlife, and even human safety.



The chief urged mining companies to take responsibility for their actions and prioritize the restoration of the land they have exploited.



Nana told the GhanaWeb in an interaction on curbing illegal galamsey holes breeding mosquitoes in Dunkwa.



He also called on mining companies to invest in sustainable mining practices that minimize the impact on the environment and the health of people living in mining communities.



Meanwhile, Dunkwahene issued a strong warning to illegal miners operating on river bodies, especially on the Offin River, urging them to immediately cease their activities in order to protect the water resources.