Health News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Rebecca Foundation donates beds to Korle Bu, Ridge, 37 Military hospitals

The Rebecca Foundation's donated hospital beds

The Rebecca Foundation has donated Hospital beds to the Korle-Bu Teaching, Ridge and the 37 military Hospitals to help increase the capacity of these facilities to manage intake of COVID-19, patients.



Making the presentation on behalf of the First Lady of the Republic, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo and the Rebecca Foundation, Madam Korkor Bleboo, Director of Communications at the Office of the First Lady, said the Rebecca Foundation is committed to its support to health facilities across the country, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Madam Bleboo commended all health workers for their immense sacrifice and dedication to the fight against COVID-19, adding “the First Lady is truly grateful to all of you and hopes this donation will support the improvement in the care of COVID 19 patients”



Madam Korkor also took the opportunity to entreat the public to always adhere to the various safety protocols to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.



Representatives of the various hospitals expressed their appreciation to the First Lady and the Rebecca Foundation for the kind gesture and pledged their facilities commitment to ensuring Ghana defeats the pandemic.