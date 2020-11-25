Health News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: GNA

Inadequate beds at Dorimon Health Centre affecting service delivery

File:Patients who visited the facility are sometimes treated on the floor due to lack of beds

The residents of Dorimon in the Wa West District have bemoaned the inadequate number of hospital beds at the Dorimon Health Centre, which affects access to quality healthcare delivery at the facility.



“The beds there are not many. There are only four beds there. When you get there and there is no bed they refer you to a different facility”, Madam Afia Bayorle, a resident of Dorimon, said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Dorimon.



She observed that some pregnant women and patients who visited the facility for health care services were sometimes treated on the floor due to inadequate beds.



She has therefore appealed to the government, benevolent individuals and Non-governmental Organisations to support the Health Centre with hospital beds to help alleviate their plight.



On his part, Mr Christopher Braimah, the Assembly Member of the Dorimon Electoral Area, said insufficient medical supplies at the health center was also a serious challenge affecting quality health service delivery.



He explained that the situation compelled patients to pay for drugs, irrespective of their National Health Insurance status.



Other challenges at the facility, Mr Braimah identified included lack of a medical laboratory, lack of an ambulance and lack of a children's ward, which forces both pregnant women and children to be accommodated in the maternity ward.



“There is a maternity ward at the facility, but when pregnant women go there and they are asked to do scanning they have to either go to Wa or Wechiau just because there is no scanning machine, which is a worry to the women.



So we are hoping to get a laboratory at this facility. All these communities around here this is where they come. Health is our first priority”, Mr Braimah explained.



He therefore appealed to the government to upgrade and strengthen the Health Centre to enable it improve on its services.

