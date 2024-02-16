Reassigned ministers must be vetted - Minority Caucus

General News of Friday, 16 February 2024

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has insisted that five Ministers of State who have been moved by the president to other ministries must undergo parliamentary vetting.



According to the Minority Caucus, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's earlier announcement that he had sacked them from their previous roles in government with immediate effect, means they need to be scrutinised by parliament before taking up their new roles.



One of the lawmakers leading this charge, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor in a citinewsroom.com report, stated that the caucus would take the matter to the Supreme Court for legal interpretation if the president did not heed their request.



“I am saying on the authority of the constitution that those persons’ appointments were revoked by the president, and their re-assignment must be subjected to parliamentary scrutiny. So, we are demanding that those five ministers he has reassigned must be subjected to parliamentary vetting, and that is the procedure, so they cannot escape parliamentary scrutiny.



“We will do our duty as the constitution demands, and we will demand that their names be submitted to parliament for them to be vetted, and if this call is not heeded, we will proceed to the Supreme Court for legal interpretation,” he said.



In President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle on February 14, 2024, 13 ministers were relieved of their duties and 10 deputies were also sacked.



Among those sacked, five of them were reassigned to head different ministries.



This includes former Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who has been moved to the Ministry of Works and Housing.



The minister who headed that minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has been reassigned to the Ministry of Roads and Highways.



The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has been reassigned to the Ministry of The Interior, and Ambrose Dery was reassigned as a Minister of State at the Office of the President.



